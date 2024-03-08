Luka Doncic records fifth consecutive 30-point triple-double in Mavs’ 114-108 win over Heat

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 35 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists to become the second NBA player to record five consecutive 30-point triple-doubles, and the Dallas Mavericks rallied past the Miami Heat 114-108 on Thursday night.

Doncic matched Russell Westbrook, who had five consecutive 30-point triple-doubles in 2017 for Oklahoma City. The All-Star, who leads the league in scoring, also became the first player in history with four straight 35-point triple-doubles.

Doncic shot 12 of 24 overall and 7 of 13 on 3-pointers in 40 minutes.

Kyrie Irving added 23 points for Dallas, which snapped a three-game skid. The Mavericks trailed 101-100 before a 10-4 run that included 3-pointers by Doncic, Dante Exum and Irving.

Terry Rozier had 27 points and 11 assists for Miami, his highest-scoring game since being acquired from Charlotte in late January. Duncan Robinson scored 19 points, 14 in the first half, and Jimmy Butler finished with 14.

The Heat were 17 of 38 on 3-pointers, hitting 10 in the first half, after coming in averaging 12.4 per game. Rozier and Robinson were each 5 of 8 behind the arc.

Miami came in having won seven of eight.

The Heat hit 12 of their first 14 field-goal attempts, including the first six behind the arc, and built a 29-14 lead six minutes in. The Mavericks chipped away to tie the score at 50-all with 3:45 left in the half before Miami scored eight of the second quarter’s last dozen points to lead 58-54 at halftime — despite Butler contributing only six on 2 of 4 shooting from the floor.

Butler extended his streak of consecutive games with at least one steal and one 3-pointer to 15, the longest of his career and tying the franchise record set by Rafer Alston in 2004.

Dallas made two changes to its starting lineup, with Daniel Gafford and Derrick Jones Jr. replacing rookie Dereck Lively II and Josh Green.

UP NEXT

Heat: Complete a back-to-back at Oklahoma City on Friday.

Mavericks: At Detroit on Saturday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.