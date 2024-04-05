Luka Doncic out against Warriors due to knee soreness with Mavs in tight West playoff race

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is out for a key game in the Western Conference playoff race. The NBA scoring leader is sitting the second night of a back-to-back Friday against Golden State because of right knee soreness. Doncic is trying to guide the Mavs into a guaranteed playoff spot in a tight race for the top six in the West. Dallas is coming off a 109-95 victory over Atlanta. The back-to-back is the result of a shuffling of the schedule after two Golden State games were postponed following the death of assistant coach Dejan Milojevic in January.

