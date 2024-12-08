Luka Doncic moves into 7th place on NBA’s triple-double list with the 79th of his career

TORONTO (AP) — Luka Doncic’s 79th career triple-double moved the Dallas Mavericks star past some impressive NBA talent. Doncic had 30 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists for his second straight triple-double as the Mavericks extended their winning streak to seven games with a 125-118 win over the Toronto Raptors on Saturday. This triple-double moved Doncic past Wilt Chamberlain and James Harden on the NBA’s all-time list and into sole possession of seventh place.

