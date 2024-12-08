Luka Doncic moves into 7th place on NBA’s triple-double list with the 79th of his career

By IAN HARRISON The Associated Press
Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic (77) is fouled by Toronto Raptors' Davion Mitchell (45) as Raptors' Gradey Dick (1) defends during second-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nathan Denette]

TORONTO (AP) — Luka Doncic’s 79th career triple-double moved the Dallas Mavericks star past some impressive NBA talent. Doncic had 30 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists for his second straight triple-double as the Mavericks extended their winning streak to seven games with a 125-118 win over the Toronto Raptors on Saturday. This triple-double moved Doncic past Wilt Chamberlain and James Harden on the NBA’s all-time list and into sole possession of seventh place.

