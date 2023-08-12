Luka Doncic held out of Slovenia-US exhibition game ahead of World Cup

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — All-NBA guard Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks is off Slovenia’s active roster for its exhibition game against the U.S. for what his team called precautionary reasons. It was the second game in a back-to-back for Slovenia, which lost 99-79 to Spain in an exhibition on Friday. Doncic had 17 points in that game, and had two triple-doubles in his first three appearances with the national team this summer while tuning up for the World Cup that begins later this month.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.