Luka Doncic available against Trail Blazers, Mavs rule out Irving and Thompson

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Kyrie Irving was sidelined with shoulder soreness for the Dallas Mavericks’ game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Luka Doncic was available after missing five games with a right wrist injury. Irving scored 30 points, including a season-high six 3-pointers, in the Mavericks’ 106-94 victory at the Utah Jazz. The eight-time All-Star is averaging 24.8 points a game. Doncic is the Mavericks’ leading scorer, averaging 28.1 points per game along with 7.6 rebounds and 7.6 assists.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.