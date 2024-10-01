Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are talking Mavs title with Klay Thompson on board

DALLAS (AP) — Kyrie Irving helped sell Klay Thompson on the idea that Dallas is a destination for a career revival. Since Irving’s NBA rebirth helped carry the Mavericks to the NBA Finals last season, there’s little question what the addition of Thompson means for the club that lost to Boston in five games in June. Irving says the team’s “dreams can be possible” with the four-time champ Thompson in the fold. Luka Doncic is still at the center of everything the Mavs do to build a contender around their 25-year-old superstar. The addition of Thompson comes a year and a half after Irving joined Dallas in a trade.

