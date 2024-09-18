Luisangel Acuña’s huge game for Mets hurts older brother’s team in heated playoff race

NEW YORK (AP) — Luisangel Acuña has subbed so nicely for the New York Mets already that his brother’s team is in growing danger of missing the postseason. Replacing an ailing Francisco Lindor at shortstop, Acuña capped a huge night at the plate with his first career home run to help the Mets beat the Washington Nationals 10-1 on Tuesday. The 22-year-old Acuña, a younger sibling of Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr., finished a triple short of the cycle and scored three times in his fourth major league game. New York’s victory coupled with Atlanta’s 6-5 loss in Cincinnati left the Braves two games out of a playoff spot with 11 to play. The Mets and Diamondbacks are tied for the second of three National League wild cards at 83-68.

