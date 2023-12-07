Luis Suárez wins the golden ball as the Brazilian league’s best player after season with Gremio

SAO PAULO (AP) — Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez has won the golden ball as the player of the season in the Brazilian league. Suárez is a former teammate of Lionel Messi at Barcelona. The 37-year-old Suárez scored 17 goals for Brazilian league runner-up Gremio. The season ended Wednesday with Palmeiras defending its title. Suárez scored two goals on the final day of the season in a 3-2 victory over Fluminense at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. The Brazilian league’s top scorer was Atletico Mineiro forward Paulinho with 20 goals.

