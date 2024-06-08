Luis Suarez will play in his fifth Copa America

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Luis Suárez, Uruguay’s all-time leading scorer, will play in his fifth Copa América. The 37-year-old Suarez, who plays for Inter Miami, is in the 26-man squad named by national coach Marcelo Bielsa on Saturday. Suárez says on social media he is “very happy and proud” to be picked. Uruguay faces the host United States, Bolivia and Panama in Group C. Suarez writes, “Let’s go Uruguay, let’s go.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.