Luis Suarez signs to stay with Messi and Inter Miami for 2025 season

By TIM REYNOLDS The Associated Press
Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan (1) and Inter Miami forward Luis Suárez (9) talk on the field during the first half of an MLS playoff opening round soccer match, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rebecca Blackwell]

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Luis Suarez is going to play alongside Lionel Messi for at least one more year. Suarez and Inter Miami have agreed on a one-year contract extension for the coming season, the team announced Wednesday. The financial terms weren’t disclosed. Suarez made $1.5 million this year in his first Inter Miami season, one in which the Uruguayan striker scored 20 goals — tied with Messi for the team lead — in Major League Soccer regular season play and a team-best 25 goals across all competitions.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.