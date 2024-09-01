Luis Suárez scores two goals for second straight match as Inter Miami rolls past Fire 4-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Suárez scored two goals in a second straight match to spark Inter Miami to a 4-1 victory over the Chicago Fire. Suárez scored both goals in a 2-0 victory over visiting FC Cincinnati last time out as Inter Miami became the third-fastest team to clinch a playoff spot in a 34-match season. He scored the earliest goal in club history when he needed just 30 seconds to find the net against Cincinnati. Inter Miami (18-4-5) led 1-0 at halftime thanks to an own goal by Chicago defender Tobias Salquist in the 25th minute. Suarez scored in the first minute of the second half for a two-goal lead and the 37-year-old forward made it 3-0 in the 65th minute with his single-season club-record 16th goal in his first season in the league.

