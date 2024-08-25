Luis Suárez scores twice in first six minutes to lead Inter Miami to 2-0 victory over Cincinnati

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Luis Suárez scored 30 seconds into the match and again in the sixth minute and that was all goalkeeper Drake Callender needed as Inter Miami beat FC Cincinnati 2-0. Inter Miami (17-4-5) avenged a 6-1 drubbing in Cincinnati earlier this season and moved eight points ahead of second-place Cincinnati (15-8-3) in the Eastern Conference and in the Supporters’ Shield race. Rookie defender Marcelo Weigandt picked up his first career assist and fellow rookie defender Yaniick Bright notched his second just 30 seconds into the match as Inter Miami grabbed the lead. Suárez netted his 15th goal in his 15th start and 19th appearance in his first season with the club when he used rookie midfielder Matías Rojas’ third assist to make it 2-0.

