Luis Suárez is back with Uruguay’s national team for World Cup qualifying games

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Luis Suárez has returned to Uruguay’s national team for two South American World Cup qualifying games. One is at Argentina against Lionel Messi. The 36-year-old Gremio striker is one of the top scorers in the Brazilian league with 14 goals in 29 matches. Uruguay will play in Buenos Aires on Thursday and host Bolivia five days later. World Cup champion Argentina leads South American qualifying with 12 points. Uruguay, Brazil and Venezuela come next with seven points each from four matches.

