Luis Suarez criticizes Uruguay coach Bielsa for mistreating team at Copa America

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Just-retired striker Luis Suárez has criticized Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa for the way he treated players during the Copa America, saying the “friction” hurts. Uruguay finished third at the Copa in July in the United States but Suárez says all was not well behind the scenes. Uruguay’s all-time leading scorer has told DSports TV channel the relationship between Bielsa and the players is so bad that more of them are considering leaving the national squad. Bielsa was hired by Uruguay in May 2023 to the end of the 2026 World Cup. He has Uruguay third in South American qualifying for the World Cup. Suárez asks Uruguay supporters “not to take it out on the players if something goes wrong.”

