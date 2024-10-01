Luis Enrique’s gamble to leave out ‘not ready’ Dembélé backfires badly against Arsenal

LONDON (AP) — PSG coach Luis Enrique’s tactics have backfired. He left the in-form Ousmane Dembélé out of his squad for PSG’s biggest game of the season against Arsenal in the Champions League. To fill the big void left by the prolific forward, Luis Enrique fielded Désiré Doué and Lee Kang-In up front alongside Bradley Barcola. Facing an Arsenal back-four playing at its best, PSG’s attacking players were largely non-existent at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night and PSG lost 2-0 to the Gunners in the league phase of the revamped Champions League.

