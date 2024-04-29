Luis Enrique is rebuilding his reputation quickly after finally getting PSG to play like a team

Luis Enrique has managed to rebuild his reputation quickly in his first season at Paris Saint-Germain. With the French league title already in the bag, PSG now has a chance to win a historic treble of trophies. That would firmly re-establish Enrique as one of the top coaches in Europe after his image was tarnished by an unsuccessful spell with Spain. PSG wrapped up the French league title with three games to spare this weekend, in one of the most dominant seasons in the league’s history. The team is on a 26-game unbeaten streak in the league since September. PSG plays Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League semifinals and has also reached the French Cup final, where it faces Lyon.

