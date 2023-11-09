Luis Diaz starts for Liverpool and Klopp says striker ‘really happy’ after father freed

TOULOUSE, France (AP) — Luis Díaz started and played 81 minutes in Liverpool’s 3-2 loss to Toulouse a few hours after his father was released by kidnappers in Colombia. Before the Europa League match, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said the Colombia striker was “really happy” with the news that his father was freed. Luis Manuel Díaz was released by members of a guerrilla group who kidnapped him in northern Colombia.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.