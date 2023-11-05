Luis Diaz scores in return for Liverpool as negotiations continue over his kidnapped father

LUTON, England (AP) — Luis Diaz has returned to Liverpool’s squad and scored a late equalizer for its Premier League match against Luton with his father still missing after being kidnapped by a guerrilla group in Colombia. Diaz had missed Liverpool’s last two games but trained since Thursday and was selected on the bench for the match at Kenilworth Road. He entered the game in the 83rd and scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time to secure a 1-1 draw for his team. He revealed a T-shirt with the words “Libertad Para Papa” or “Freedom For Papa” after the goal. Both of Diaz’s parents were kidnapped in the small Colombian town of Barrancas last weekend. His mother was rescued within hours by police.

