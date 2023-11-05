Luis Diaz on Liverpool’s bench in Premier League as negotiations continue over his kidnapped father

LUTON, England (AP) — Luis Diaz has returned to Liverpool’s squad for its Premier League match against Luton with his father still missing after being kidnapped by a guerrilla group in Colombia. Diaz has missed Liverpool’s last two games. He has trained since Thursday and was selected on the bench by manager Jurgen Klopp for the match at Kenilworth Road. Klopp says “at the training ground he was fine, on the pitch he was fine, so that’s why he is here.” Both of Diaz’s parents were kidnapped in the small Colombian town of Barrancas last weekend. His mother was rescued within hours by police. Colombia’s government said the guerrilla group National Liberation Army, known as ELN, was responsible for the kidnapping.

