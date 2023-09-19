Luis Arraez scratched from Marlins’ lineup because of left ankle sprain

MIAMI (AP) — All-Star infielder Luis Arraez was a late scratch from the Miami Marlins’ lineup against the New York Mets because of a left ankle sprain. Miami manager Skip Schumaker said Arraez stepped on a baseball during pregame drills. Arraez began the day with a .354 batting average, best in the majors. In the series opener Monday night, he singled twice to give him 201 hits this year — making him the fourth Marlins player to reach 200 in a season. Acquired from Minnesota in a January trade, the 26-year-old Arraez has helped the surprising Marlins contend for a trip to the postseason. Miami entered Tuesday a half-game out of the final NL wild-card spot.

