Luis Arraez goes to arbitration with Marlins for 2nd straight year. Jason Adam loses hearing

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Two-time batting champion Luis Arraez tried to win his salary arbitration case for the second straight year, while Tampa Bay reliever Jason Adam failed to become the first player in five years to win twice in a row. Arraez asked a panel for $12 million instead of the Miami Marlins’ $10.6 million offer. A decision is expected Wednesday. Adam was awarded the team’s $2.7 million offer rather than his $3.25 million request. Players lead 7-4 with five cases pending.

