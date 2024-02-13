Luis Arraez goes to arbitration with Marlins for 2nd straight year. Jason Adam loses hearing

By The Associated Press
FILE - Miami Marlins' Luis Arraez runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in Miami. Two-time batting champion Luis Arraez tried to win for the second straight year in salary arbitration, asking a panel on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, for $12 million instead of the Miami Marlins’ $10.6 million offer.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lynne Sladky]

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Two-time batting champion Luis Arraez tried to win his salary arbitration case for the second straight year, while Tampa Bay reliever Jason Adam failed to become the first player in five years to win twice in a row. Arraez asked a panel for $12 million instead of the Miami Marlins’ $10.6 million offer. A decision is expected Wednesday. Adam was awarded the team’s $2.7 million offer rather than his $3.25 million request. Players lead 7-4 with five cases pending.

