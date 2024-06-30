Lugo gets MLB-high 11th win and Perez powers Royals to 6-2 victory over Guardians

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Seth Lugo struck out 10 in six shutout innings to earn his major league-high 11th win, and Salvador Perez hit a two-run homer as the Kansas City Royals beat the Cleveland Guardians 6-2 on Sunday.

Bobby Witt Jr. had a run-scoring triple among his three hits for the Royals, who took three of four from the AL Central leaders. Vinnie Pasquantino also had three hits and an RBI.

Lugo (11-2) allowed four hits and one walk in his third straight start with eight or more strikeouts. It was his third double-digit strikeout game of the season.

Perez had an RBI groundout in the first inning and added a two-run shot to left field that made it 6-0 in the seventh. He leads the Royals with 14 home runs.

Logan Allen (8-4) lasted 4 1/3 innings for the Guardians, giving up three runs and six hits with three strikeouts.

