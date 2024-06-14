Luge officials vote to extend suspension of Russian athletes, federation

The banning of Russian sliders, coaches and others from International Luge Federation events as a response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will continue indefinitely. The sport’s governing body made that announcement Friday. Representatives from 27 national federations gathered in Lake Placid, New York, for the federation’s annual congress. They voted to extend the ban “in an effort to ensure a safe (and) peaceful” sport with integrity.

