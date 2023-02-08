Lue replaces Williams on USA Basketball men’s coaching staff

Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue will replace Phoenix’s Monty Williams on the USA Basketball men’s national team coaching staff for this year’s World Cup and next year’s Paris Olympics. Lue joins head coach Steve Kerr of Golden State and fellow assistants Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat and Mark Few of Gonzaga on the staff. Williams stepped down because of family commitments. U.S. men’s national team managing director Grant Hill made the announcement on Wednesday. The U.S. has not yet qualified for either this summer’s World Cup or the 2024 Olympics.

