Ludvig Aberg with another 64 leads Scottish Open

By DOUG FERGUSON The Associated Press
Ludvig Aberg on the 18th hole during day two of the Genesis Scottish Open 2024 at The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Friday July 12, 2024. (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Malcolm Mackenzie]

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Ludvig Aberg is making it look easy at the Scottish Open. He had six birdies for another round of 64 at The Renaissance Club. That gives the Swedish star a one-shot lead over Antoine Rozner of France. Rory McIlroy is very much in the mix in his first tournament since his U.S. Open collapse. McIlroy had a 66 and figured that was the worst he could have shot. He was three shots behind going into the weekend and for that he had no complaints. Rozner is in good shape to get one of three spots available for the British Open.

