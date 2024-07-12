Ludvig Aberg with another 64 leads Scottish Open

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Ludvig Aberg is making it look easy at the Scottish Open. He had six birdies for another round of 64 at The Renaissance Club. That gives the Swedish star a one-shot lead over Antoine Rozner of France. Rory McIlroy is very much in the mix in his first tournament since his U.S. Open collapse. McIlroy had a 66 and figured that was the worst he could have shot. He was three shots behind going into the weekend and for that he had no complaints. Rozner is in good shape to get one of three spots available for the British Open.

