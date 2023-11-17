Ludvig Aberg powers to a 64 and leads RSM Classic by 1 shot at Sea Island

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Ludvig Aberg already has won on the European tour. Now he has a chance to pick up his first PGA Tour victory. The 24-year-old Swede shot a 64 on Friday to build a one-shot lead in the RSM Classic going into the weekend. He had a pair of two-putt birdies on the Seaside course at Sea Island Golf Club, one of them on a 394-yard par 4 where he hit over a marsh. Aberg leads by one over Eric Cole, Sam Ryder and Denny McCarthy. Matt Kuchar was among those another shot behind. This is the last PGA Tour event of the season.

