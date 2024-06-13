Ludvig Aberg off to strong start at US Open with 66, seeks to become first rookie to win since 1913

PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — Ludvig Aberg’s U.S. Open debut couldn’t have gone much better. And if the seemingly unflappable 24-year-old Swede can maintain his ball-striking ability over the next 54 holes, he has a chance to make history by becoming the first rookie to win the tournament in more than a century. Aberg hit all 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens at Pinehurst’s difficult No. 2 course to shoot 4-under 66, leaving the budding star in contention for his first major championship. Not since Francis Ouimet beat Harry Vardon and Ted Ray in an 18-hole playoff in 1913 has a first-time participant won the U.S. Open.

