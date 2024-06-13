Ludvig Aberg off to strong start at US Open with 66, seeks to become first rookie to win since 1913

By STEVE REED The Associated Press
Ludvig Aberg, of Sweden, waves after making a putt on the fifth hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Pinehurst, N.C. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/George Walker IV]

PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — Ludvig Aberg’s U.S. Open debut couldn’t have gone much better. And if the seemingly unflappable 24-year-old Swede can maintain his ball-striking ability over the next 54 holes, he has a chance to make history by becoming the first rookie to win the tournament in more than a century. Aberg hit all 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens at Pinehurst’s difficult No. 2 course to shoot 4-under 66, leaving the budding star in contention for his first major championship. Not since Francis Ouimet beat Harry Vardon and Ted Ray in an 18-hole playoff in 1913 has a first-time participant won the U.S. Open.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.