Ludvig Aberg backs up the hype, finishes 2nd at the Masters in his first major

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Rory McIlroy has insisted for quite some time that Ludvig Aberg is poised to become a huge star in golf. The world found out why on Sunday. Aberg, a Swede who came into the Masters ranked ninth in the world at age 24, hung with Scottie Scheffler for the better part of 72 holes before the No. 1 player in the world pulled away on the back nine to secure his second green jacket with a four-shot victory. Aberg finished second despite never having played a competitive round at Augusta National before Thursday. In fact, this was his first major championship.

