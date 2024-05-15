Ludvig Aberg aims to build on his Masters runner-up finish by winning 1st major at PGA Championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Ludvig Aberg brought a sparkling college resume to the PGA Tour and his play suggests his first major victory is very close. The 24-year-old from Sweden is just over a month removed from his major championship debut, a runner-up to Scottie Scheffler in the Masters. He will open golf’s second major of the year, the PGA Championship at Valhalla, ranked sixth worldwide. Aberg seeks to add a second PGA Tour win to the RSM Classic title he won last fall with a tour record-tying 72-hole low score of 253.

