Ludmila scores in third straight game as Chicago Red Stars down Houston Dash 2-0

Ludmila scored a goal and earned a penalty shot as the Chicago Red Stars beat the Houston Dash 2-0. Ludmila headed in Mallory Pugh’s free kick in the 8th minute to get things started. It was the third straight game she has scored a goal. Ally Schlegel scored a penalty just before halftime. M.A. Vignola’s first-half goal was all Angel City needed to earn a 1-0 road win over the Seattle Reign at Lumen Field. Alyssa Thompson did a give-and-go with Vignola, who finished into the right corner in the 34th minute.

