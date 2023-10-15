Lucky Sutton runs for 2 TDs, McCuin adds pick-6 to help San Diego St. beat Hawaii 41-34

HONOLULU (AP) — Freshman Lucky Sutton scored two rushing touchdowns — the first of his career — and Deshawn McCuin returned an interception 70 yards for a touchdown to help San Diego State beat Hawaii 41-34 after blowing a 17-point lead. McCuin’s pick-6 made it 17-0 early in the second quarter. Brayden Schager connected with Nick Cenacle on a 52-yard touchdown pass-and-catch on the final play of the third quarter that gave Hawaii its first lead of the game at 24-20. Jalen Mayden threw a long pass to a wide-open Mekhi Shaw, who raced the final 35-yards down the right sideline for a 69-yard touchdown that put San Diego State back in front for good. Schager was 27-of-49 passing for 427 yards with three touchdowns.

