Lucky Mariners fan ends up with two foul balls on consecutive pitches

SEATTLE (AP) — A lucky fan walked away with two souvenirs from the game in Seattle between the Mariners and Kansas City Royals. And they came on back-to-back pitches. During the bottom of the first inning, Seattle’s Josh Rojas fouled consecutive pitches from Kansas City pitcher Brady Singer down the left field line. Both sliced into the stands and ended up in the hands of the same fan. The fan made a basket catch to grab the first foul ball on the fly. The second ball appeared to land at his feet before he picked it up off the ground.

