Lucky loser Sara Sorribes Tormo beats Ekaterina Alexandrova for the championship in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) — Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain, who received a lucky loser berth into the tournament, captured her second career singles title with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory over fourth-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia at Tennis in the Land. Sorribes Tormo, ranked No. 95 in the world, overcame a 4-2 deficit in the second set and trailed 4-3 in the third before storming back. She broke No. 22 Alexandrova twice to close out each set, finishing the 2 hour and 27 minute match on her fourth match point. Sorribes Tormo is the sixth lucky loser in WTA Tour history to win a singles crown.

