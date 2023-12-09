‘Lucky’ Liverpool moves atop EPL, Klopp says. Man United stunned at home by Bournemouth

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Jurgen Klopp was relieved after “lucky” Liverpool moved on top of the English Premier League after a comeback 2-1 win at Crystal Palace. Klopp admitted his team was “horrendous” as it trailed 1-0 at Selhurst Park until Palace’s Jordan Ayew was sent off in the 75th. A minute later, Mo Salah scored his 200th Liverpool goal. Almost inevitably, Harvey Elliott struck from distance to seal victory in stoppage time. Manchester United was stunned at home by Bournemouth 3-0, suffering a seventh loss in the league. Sheffield United beat Brentford 1-0 but remained last. Burnley drew with Brighton 1-1 and Nottingham Forest drew with Wolverhampton 1-1.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.