‘Lucky’ Liverpool moves atop EPL, Klopp says. Man United stunned at home by Bournemouth

By JAMES ROBSON The Associated Press
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, center, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park, in London, England, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kin Cheung]

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Jurgen Klopp was relieved after “lucky” Liverpool moved on top of the English Premier League after a comeback 2-1 win at Crystal Palace. Klopp admitted his team was “horrendous” as it trailed 1-0 at Selhurst Park until Palace’s Jordan Ayew was sent off in the 75th. A minute later, Mo Salah scored his 200th Liverpool goal. Almost inevitably, Harvey Elliott struck from distance to seal victory in stoppage time. Manchester United was stunned at home by Bournemouth 3-0, suffering a seventh loss in the league. Sheffield United beat Brentford 1-0 but remained last. Burnley drew with Brighton 1-1 and Nottingham Forest drew with Wolverhampton 1-1.

