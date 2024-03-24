Luciano Acosta’s goal gives Cincinnati a 1-0 victory over NYCFC

CINCINNATI (AP) — Luciano Acosta scored a goal to give Cincinnati a 1-0 victory over New York City FC. Cincinnati (3-0-2), winner of the Supporters’ Shield last season, is undefeated against NYCFC (1-4-0) in their last six matches. Acosta, who started the 200th MLS match of his career, fired his right-footed shot from just inside the 18-yard box to the bottom left corner of the net, which beat diving goalkeeper Matthew Freese. It was the first goal of the season for Acosta, the reigning MVP. It was Cincinnati’s first home goal of the season.

