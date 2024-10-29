Luciano Acosta, Yamin Asad, Roman Celentano help Cincinnati hold off NYCFC 1-0 in playoff opener

CINCINNATI (AP) — Luciano Acosta picked up an assist on Yamin Asad’s first career postseason goal and Roman Celentano made it stand up as FC Cincinnati beat New York City FC 1-0 in the opener of a best-of-three first-round series for the MLS Cup. Asad ended a scoreless match in the 51st minute when he took a pass from Acosta and sent a header into the net to give Eastern Conference No. 3 seed Cincinnati the lead in the match and the series — which shifts to Citi Field in New York on Saturday. It was the first postseason goal for Asad in his third career playoff appearance. Acosta notched his third assist in his 10th postseason match. Celantano totaled two saves in goal for Cincinnati on the way to his third career clean sheet.

