Luciana Acosta, Yuya Kubo lead Cincinnati to 6-1 romp over Inter Miami

CINCINNATI (AP) — Luciano Acosta had the go-ahead score in a four-goal first half and added three assists, Yuya Kubo scored twice and FC Cincinnati cooled off Inter Miami with a 6-1 romp in a battle between the league’s top two teams to this point. Acosta became the first Cincinnati player to score 50 career goals in helping his club move to the top spot in the Eastern Conference. Inter Miami, which had won four 2-1 matches in a row despite playing without Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez, saw a club-record eight-match unbeaten streak on the road come to an end. Messi is suiting up for Argentina and Suárez is playing for Uruguay in the Copa America.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.