Lucas scores 3 TDs and Liberty extends Conference USA run with 28-10 victory over UTEP

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Billy Lucas scored three touchdowns and Liberty continued its successful run in Conference USA with a 28-10 victory over UTEP. Liberty is 10-0 in Conference USA games as a member and 19-1 all-time against teams that were Conference USA members when the game was played. Liberty also extended its regular-season winning streak to 15 games. Lucas ran for two touchdowns in the first half and Liberty led 14-3 at the break. His 2-yard run late in the third quarter answered a 60-yard pass from UTEP’s Skyler Locklear to Kenny Odom. Tyson Mobley’s 13-yard touchdown catch from Kaidon Salter in the fourth quarter capped the scoring for Liberty.

