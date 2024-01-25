Lucas scores 28 points in Nevada’s 77-64 victory over No. 24 Colorado State

By The Associated Press
Colorado State forward Joel Scott (1) shot is blocked by Nevada forward Tylan Pope (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024 in Reno, Nev. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tom R. Smedes]

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Jarod Lucas scored 28 points, Kenan Blackshear added 20 and Nevada beat No. 24 Colorado State 77-64 to stop a three-game losing streak. Nick Davidson had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Wolf Pack, who shot 53.7% from the field. Lucas was 10 of 14 and Blackshear went 9 for 12. Jalen Lake led the Rams with 13 points and Josiah Strong scored 12. Colorado State was held to 39.3% from the floor. Rams guard Isaiah Stevens didn’t score until making a layup with 15:56 left after missing his first five field goal attempts. Stevens, who averages 17.2 points per game, finished with eight points on 4-of-16 shooting.

