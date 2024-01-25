Lucas scores 28 points in Nevada’s 77-64 victory over No. 24 Colorado State

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Jarod Lucas scored 28 points, Kenan Blackshear added 20 and Nevada beat No. 24 Colorado State 77-64 to stop a three-game losing streak. Nick Davidson had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Wolf Pack, who shot 53.7% from the field. Lucas was 10 of 14 and Blackshear went 9 for 12. Jalen Lake led the Rams with 13 points and Josiah Strong scored 12. Colorado State was held to 39.3% from the floor. Rams guard Isaiah Stevens didn’t score until making a layup with 15:56 left after missing his first five field goal attempts. Stevens, who averages 17.2 points per game, finished with eight points on 4-of-16 shooting.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.