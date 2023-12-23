Lucas scores 25 and Nevada tops TCU 88-75 in a Diamond Head Classic semifinal matchup

HONOLULU (AP) — Jarod Lucas scored 25 points, Kenan Blackshear added 14 points and Nevada beat TCU 88-75 in a Diamond Head Classic semifinal matchup between two programs coming off an NCAA Tournament appearance. Nevada (11-1) advances to the championship game on Sunday. TCU (9-2) played the entire second half without coach Jamie Dixon, who was ejected with 4:04 left before halftime after getting whistled for his second technical foul. Jarod Lucas converted the two free throws for a 41-31 lead and he missed a 3-pointer about 10 seconds later. TCU got within 67-58 with 9:40 remaining following a 10-1 run, but Tylan Pope ended Nevada’s field-goal drought with a three-point play and Lucas added two free throws on their next possession for a 14-point lead.

