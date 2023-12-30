Lucas Raymond scores in OT to send Red Wings over Predators 5-4

DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored 2:13 into overtime, and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Nashville Predators 5-4. Jake Walman had two goals and an assist for Detroit, which improved to 3-8-1 in its last 12 games. Alex DeBrincat had a goal and two assists, while Dylan Larkin added a short-handed goal. Detroit forward Patrick Kane extended his point streak to six games and reached 1,250 career points with two assists. Filip Forsberg and Gustav Nyquist each had two goals and an assist for the Predators. Juuse Saros made 18 saves.

