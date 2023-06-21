Lucas Oil Stadium to host NBA’s All-Star Saturday night festivities

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — This season’s NBA All-Star skills competition will be held Feb. 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Organizers say the venue allows the popular slam dunk and 3-point contests along with the skills challenge to take place in front of 35,000 fans in the stadium’s south end. Concerts and entertainment will be held in the north end of the home stadium of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts. Organizers have not yet announced the entertainment for the star-studded night. The NBA’s 73rd All-Star Game is scheduled to be held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Indiana Pacers home court, on Feb. 18.

