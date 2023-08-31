Lucas Hernandez is back with France team nine months after a serious knee injury

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain defender Lucas Hernandez has been called back to the France squad ahead of a European Championship qualifying match. It will be his first time with the team since a serious knee injury nine months ago. Hernandez joined PSG from Bayern Munich and he was included in a 23-man list by France coach Didier Deschamps. France will resume its Euro 2024 qualifying campaign against Ireland at Stade de France on Sept. 7. The 2018 World Cup champions then play a friendly at Germany on Sept. 12. France is in first place in Group B with a six-point lead over Greece.

