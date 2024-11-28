Lucas Herbert on top at the Australian Open, Cameron Smith two strokes behind

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Lucas Herbert shot an 8-under 63 at Victoria Golf Club to take the first-round lead at the Australian Open, with 2022 British Open champion Cameron Smith two strokes behind. The Australian Open and Women’s Australian Open are being held concurrently for the second consecutive year at two Melbourne sand-belt courses, the par-72 Kingston Heath (par-73 for the Women’s Open) and par-71 Victoria. Japanese amateur Rintaro Nakano and American Ryggs Johnston shot 7-under 65s Thursday at Kingston Heath and were tied for second, with Smith tied for fourth after his 65 at Victoria.

