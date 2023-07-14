Lucas Glover stays hot with new long putter, leads Barbasol Championship with first-round 63

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Lucas Glover continued the hot streak that began when he switched to a long putter, shooting a 9-under 63 for a one-shot lead in the Barbasol Championship. The 43-year-old Glover extended his run of consecutive rounds in the 60s to nine. After struggling with his putting for years, the 2009 U.S. Open champion began using the broomstick two weeks ago at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and finished tied for fourth. He followed that with a tie for sixth last week at the John Deere Classic. Fellow PGA Tour veterans Ryan Moore and Ryan Armour each shot 64 at Keene Trace Club.

