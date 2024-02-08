Lucas Glover forced to withdraw from Phoenix Open after misreading text

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A misread text cost Lucas Glover a shot at playing in the Phoenix Open. Glover was forced to withdraw from Thursday’s first round after missing his tee time. Glover told the Golf Channel he misread a text with his tee time, which was scheduled for 8:26 a.m. local time. Glover said he was in his hotel room when a Phoenix Open official called to say he had one minute before his tee time. First alternate Ryo Hisatsune replaced Glover in the field.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.