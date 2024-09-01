Luca Orelleno scores twice as Cincinnati snaps four-match skid with 4-1 victory over Montreal

CINCINNATI (AP) — Luca Orellano scored twice off free kicks over a four-minute span of the second half and FC Cincinnati snapped a four-match losing streak with a 4-1 victory over CF Montreal. Cincinnati (16-8-3) was coming off a 2-0 road loss to Inter Miami. The club had not won since a 6-1 rout over Inter Miami at home on July 6. Manager Pat Noonan returned to the sidelines following a two-match suspension as Cincinnati maintained its hold on second place in the Eastern Conference. Cincinnati grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 36th minute on an unassisted goal by rookie forward Kevin Kelsy. Orellano scored off free kicks in the 53rd and 57th minutes for a 3-0 advantage.

