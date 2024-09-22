Luca Orellano scores on second-half free kick to rally Cincinnati to 2-2 draw with Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Luca Orellano scored off a free kick in the second half to rally FC Cincinnati to a 2-2 draw with Nashville SC. Orellano found the net for the equalizer in the 52nd minute for Cincinnati (17-8-5) after Nicholas Gioacchini was fouled by Nashville’s Joshua Bauer. It was his ninth goal this season. Nashville (8-13-9) jumped in front early when Sam Surridge used assists from defender Taylor Brennan Washington — his second — and Jonathan Pérez — his first — to score. Luciano Acosta answered four minutes later with his 12th netter of the season to pull Cincinnati even. Orellano notched his seventh assist on the score and Sergio Santos collected his fourth. Nashville took a 2-1 lead into halftime after Surridge scored again in the 25th minute with an assist from Hany Mukhtar.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.