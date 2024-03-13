Luca Gotti named Lecce’s new coach after Roberto D’Aversa was fired for an apparent headbutt

LECCE, Italy (AP) — Former Chelsea assistant Luca Gotti has been named Lecce’s new coach after Roberto D’Aversa was fired for appearing to headbutt an opposing player. Gotti was Maurizio Sarri’s assistant at Chelsea in 2018-19 and was more recently the head coach at Udinese and Spezia. Lecce said Gotti was given a contract until the end of the season that will be extended if the southern club avoids relegation. D’Aversa lost control at the end of Sunday’s 1-0 home loss to fellow struggler Hellas Verona and knocked over Verona striker Thomas Henry with an apparent headbutt directly in front of one of the match officials.

