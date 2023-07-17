LSU’s success in baseball, women’s hoops ramps up pressure on Kelly

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brian Kelly and LSU face much higher expectations going into his second season as coach. He can look in the mirror for raising those standards after winning the Southeastern Conference’s Western Division title in his debut year. The success of fellow LSU coaches in their second seasons didn’t help either. Not one little bit. Kelly said Monday all they think about are championships at LSU after what the Tigers did in baseball and women’s basketball. Kelly views the challenge as an opportunity. This is the SEC’s final season with divisions before Texas and Oklahoma join the league in 2024.

